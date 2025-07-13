Gujarat's Road Restoration: A Monsoon Priority with 'Guj-MARG' App

In response to the challenges posed by the ongoing monsoon season, Gujarat's state government is taking decisive measures to restore damaged roads. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed the Roads & Buildings Department to expedite repairs on a priority basis, with a directive for swift completion, according to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Utilizing a digital approach, the state's Roads and Buildings Department has facilitated public engagement through the 'Guj-MARG' application. Over 10,000 citizens have registered on the app, lodging around 3,632 complaints. Impressively, 99.66% of these issues, translating to 3,620 complaints, have been effectively addressed, while the remaining are in progress. The app plays a crucial role in addressing road infrastructure issues, such as potholes and damaged bridges.

The 'Guj-MARG' app is a product of the Roads & Buildings Department's initiative to offer a streamlined channel for citizens to report road infrastructure issues. Available on both the Google Play Store and App Store, the app allows users to register complaints with photographic evidence and track their resolution status. This move aims to ensure rapid and efficient problem resolution for the residents of Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)