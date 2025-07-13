Rishikesh Gears Up: High-Tech Surveillance and Safety Measures for Kanwar Yatra

As anticipation builds for the Kanwar Yatra, Rishikesh officials are stepping up security measures to ensure the safety of thousands of attendees. Senior Superintendent of Police Lokeshwer Singh detailed comprehensive plans, including the deployment of drones for aerial surveillance across key routes and traffic management efforts.

Medical teams, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Forest Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been mobilized to maintain safety and address wildlife concerns. SSP Singh noted the strategic placement of more than 40 surveillance cameras and a dedicated control room in the Lakshman Jhula area to monitor the pilgrimage paths and traffic routes meticulously.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the importance of cleanliness and rule adherence during the Yatra. He highlighted the extensive preparations, involving review and inter-state meetings, to facilitate a seamless event. Haridwar authorities remain vigilant, continuously monitoring the pilgrimage to prevent any inconvenience, with a commitment to ensuring a clean and organized Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)