Monsoon Havoc: Himachal's Battle with Nature's Fury

The monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, leaving a grim death toll of 98 and causing extensive property damage estimated at Rs 770.96 crore, reports the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

From June 20 to July 13, 57 people lost their lives to rain-related incidents including landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while deteriorating road conditions have led to 41 additional fatalities due to accidents, revealing the perils of traveling in mountainous regions during heavy rains.

Particularly impacted is Mandi district with 21 deaths, followed by Kangra, Kullu, and other areas. In addition to the tragic loss of life, the monsoon has decimated livestock, with over 22,000 poultry and nearly 1,000 domestic animals reported dead. Damaged properties include over 375 affected houses, schools, and infrastructure.

The economic cost spans multiple sectors, affecting public works, power, health, and education. While rescue operations intensify, the State Emergency Operation Centre has cautioned against travel in vulnerable zones as more rainfall is anticipated.

Persistent rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, significantly disrupting public infrastructure. Around 196 roads, including one national highway, have been obstructed by landslides.

The SEOC has recorded that Mandi alone counts for 153 road closures, with additional blockages in districts like Kullu and Kangra.

Repair and restoration efforts are ongoing, particularly for critical water and sewerage systems in Kullu and Mandi. However, access to several remote regions is still compromised, and officials urge residents and tourists to stay vigilant.