Gujarat's Bharatmala Highway Faces Scrutiny After Heavy Rainfall Damages

In light of severe weather conditions causing damage to sections of the Bharatmala Highway in Gujarat, NHAI Member Venkataraman, with state officials, undertook an on-site evaluation near the Bakatra toll plaza in Patan district on Sunday. The state's Chief Minister has mandated immediate repairs to ensure uninterrupted connectivity, and authorities have vowed legal measures against contractors found guilty of substandard construction work.

Further directives have been given for a comprehensive inspection of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) roads, necessitating collaboration between Central and State Authorities. As part of this initiative, Venkataraman evaluated a damaged 1.35 km segment of the Bharatmala Highway, extending from Sanchore in Rajasthan to Santalpur in Patan. Sample collections from the affected areas were conducted to verify quality standards.

He reiterated the discovery of potholes and road damage on the Sanchore-Santalpur stretch, announcing notices sent to responsible contractors and ongoing quality assessment of road samples. Should any deficiencies be detected, stringent action will ensue. Venkataraman assured that necessary reparations, employing new machinery and manpower, will proceed swiftly, weather permitting.

Patan District Collector Tushar Kumar Bhatt highlighted the coordinated efforts between Central and State Governments, underlining the commitment to revitalizing road infrastructure. Venkataraman confirmed that with additional workforce deployment, resolution is imminent.

The inspection included NHAI Regional Officer Sunil Yadav, Radhanpur Prant Officer, and officials from the Roads & Buildings Department of Patan to ensure comprehensive oversight of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)