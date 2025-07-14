Shootings Shatter Peace in Lexington
A spate of shootings in Lexington, Kentucky, left several individuals injured, including a police officer. One of the incidents occurred at Richmond Road Baptist Church, according to Governor Andy Beshear's statement on X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:15 IST
In a disturbing series of events, multiple shootings unfolded in Lexington, Kentucky, leaving numerous people injured, authorities reported. Among the wounded is a police officer, highlighting the severity of the situation.
According to a statement released by Governor Andy Beshear on social media platform X, one of the violent incidents transpired at Richmond Road Baptist Church, adding a layer of urgency to the unfolding situation.
The community remains on edge as local law enforcement continues their investigation into the shootings, seeking to restore peace to the shaken city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
162 students trapped in inundated residential school in Jharkhand after heavy rain rescued by police: Officer.
Trailblazing Lung Transplant Revives Army Officer's Life
CISF Achieves Gender Parity Milestone with 50% Women IG Officers
Imposter in Authority: The Fake IAS Officer Unveiled
Rajasthan Administrative Service Officers Ascend to IAS Ranks