Shootings Shatter Peace in Lexington

In a disturbing series of events, multiple shootings unfolded in Lexington, Kentucky, leaving numerous people injured, authorities reported. Among the wounded is a police officer, highlighting the severity of the situation.

According to a statement released by Governor Andy Beshear on social media platform X, one of the violent incidents transpired at Richmond Road Baptist Church, adding a layer of urgency to the unfolding situation.

The community remains on edge as local law enforcement continues their investigation into the shootings, seeking to restore peace to the shaken city.

(With inputs from agencies.)