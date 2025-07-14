Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Election Roll Overhaul in Bihar: Foreign Nationals Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court's decision to allow a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked support from BJP MP Yogender Chandolia. He advocates for the removal of foreign nationals from these lists. The initiative aims to ensure voter authenticity as Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly polls.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted permission for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls, a decision that has garnered backing from BJP Member of Parliament Yogender Chandolia.

Chandolia supports the removal of foreign nationals from the electoral lists, asserting the necessity to delete names of individuals from Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh found in the voter rolls. He further emphasized that this initiative should be extended to other states to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

The exercise comes as Bihar gears up for its forthcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mobilized a vast network of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials to ensure comprehensive verification, ensuring that only legitimate voters are included in the final list to be published by September 30, 2025.

