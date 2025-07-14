Tripura CM Lays Foundation for Tourism Boost with 51-Shakti Peetha Park
Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 51-Shakti Peetha Park in Banduar, pledging to boost tourism as part of the state's socio-economic growth. With a government investment of Rs 97.70 crore, the project follows Prime Minister Modi's initiative to develop world-class tourist destinations.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for the 51-Shakti Peetha Park in Banduar, highlighting his administration's focus on advancing the tourism sector to drive socio-economic development. The ceremony took place on Sunday with numerous dignitaries present to support this ambitious project.
According to an official statement, the Rs 97.70 crore project is backed by central government financial assistance. Chief Minister Saha emphasized the state's commitment to holistic development by addressing areas such as infrastructure, housing, healthcare, education, and rural income enhancement. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to establish a world-class tourist center in every state.
CM Saha urged for high standards in the construction of the park, stressing its significance as a pivotal tourist attraction. Notable attendees included Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and district officials, underscoring the event's importance for Tripura's future tourism landscape.
ALSO READ
Turning Waste into Roads: ADB and RMIT Propose Plastic Recycling for PNG Infrastructure
Delhi's Rs 950-Crore Road Revamp: A Path to Better Infrastructure
Tripura's Development Drive: CM Saha's Vision for Health and Infrastructure
Rijiju Highlights Infrastructure and Welfare Initiatives in Tribal Regions
Maharashtra Unveils Mega Fund Allocation for Infrastructure and Social Welfare