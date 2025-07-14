Touching Down: IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla Returns from Axiom-4's Stellar Mission
As IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to return from the Axiom-4 mission, his family in Lucknow eagerly anticipates his safe homecoming. Undocking from the ISS is set for July 14, with a Pacific Ocean splashdown scheduled for July 15. Shukla's stellar journey included scientific experiments and memorable speeches.
- Country:
- India
As the Axiom-4 mission nears its conclusion, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his crew prepare to undock from the International Space Station (ISS). Awaiting him in Lucknow, his mother Asha Shukla shares the family's excitement and longing to reunite.
Expressing her emotional anticipation, Asha described the family's prayers for Shubhanshu's safe return. 'We prayed to Lord Shiva for his protection as he journeys back to Earth,' she said.
Highlighting the patriotic pride, Shubhanshu's sister, Shuchi Mishra, reflected on his incredible journey. The Ax-4 crew, which includes astronauts from ISRO, ESA, and HUNOR, conducted significant research during their mission, exemplified by Shubhanshu's quote: 'Today's India is still more splendid than the entire world.'
ALSO READ
India's First Astronaut at ISS Optimistic About Gaganyaan
Radisson Hotel Group Aims to Double Its Presence in India
Cloudburst Triggers Chaos in Uttarakhand: Dozens Missing, Yatra Suspended
Landslide Chaos: Nepali Labourers Missing in Uttarkashi Tragedy
NTPC Renewable Energy Fully Commissions 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project