Touching Down: IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla Returns from Axiom-4's Stellar Mission

As the Axiom-4 mission nears its conclusion, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his crew prepare to undock from the International Space Station (ISS). Awaiting him in Lucknow, his mother Asha Shukla shares the family's excitement and longing to reunite.

Expressing her emotional anticipation, Asha described the family's prayers for Shubhanshu's safe return. 'We prayed to Lord Shiva for his protection as he journeys back to Earth,' she said.

Highlighting the patriotic pride, Shubhanshu's sister, Shuchi Mishra, reflected on his incredible journey. The Ax-4 crew, which includes astronauts from ISRO, ESA, and HUNOR, conducted significant research during their mission, exemplified by Shubhanshu's quote: 'Today's India is still more splendid than the entire world.'