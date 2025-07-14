Left Menu

Touching Down: IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla Returns from Axiom-4's Stellar Mission

As IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to return from the Axiom-4 mission, his family in Lucknow eagerly anticipates his safe homecoming. Undocking from the ISS is set for July 14, with a Pacific Ocean splashdown scheduled for July 15. Shukla's stellar journey included scientific experiments and memorable speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:46 IST
Touching Down: IAF's Shubhanshu Shukla Returns from Axiom-4's Stellar Mission
Shubhanshu Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla and sister Shuchi Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Axiom-4 mission nears its conclusion, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his crew prepare to undock from the International Space Station (ISS). Awaiting him in Lucknow, his mother Asha Shukla shares the family's excitement and longing to reunite.

Expressing her emotional anticipation, Asha described the family's prayers for Shubhanshu's safe return. 'We prayed to Lord Shiva for his protection as he journeys back to Earth,' she said.

Highlighting the patriotic pride, Shubhanshu's sister, Shuchi Mishra, reflected on his incredible journey. The Ax-4 crew, which includes astronauts from ISRO, ESA, and HUNOR, conducted significant research during their mission, exemplified by Shubhanshu's quote: 'Today's India is still more splendid than the entire world.'

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025