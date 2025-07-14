Uttar Pradesh STF Neutralizes Sharpshooter in Muzaffarnagar Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday brought down Shahrukh Pathan, a notorious sharpshooter linked to criminal syndicates led by Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva and Mukhtar Ansari, during an encounter in Muzaffarnagar.

Official reports from the STF reveal that Pathan initiated an aggressive confrontation by opening fire on the police. In response, the authorities neutralized him effectively. At the crime scene, officers retrieved a 9mm country-made pistol, over 60 rounds of ammunition, and a car.

Just days earlier, on May 29, a coordinated operation by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Delhi Police Special Cell successfully neutralized Naveen Kumar, a prolific criminal and active Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, in Hapur's Thana Kotwali area. Investigations disclosed Kumar's extensive criminal portfolio, including involvement in murder, kidnapping, and organized crime, as he faced over twenty charges, with convictions in Delhi. (ANI)