InGovern Report: Unveiling the Foreign Short-Seller Playbook

InGovern's report highlights the tactics of foreign short-sellers who target companies and profit from market volatility. Despite regulations in India, unregistered foreign entities influence markets without accountability. The report underscores the need for cross-border regulatory cooperation and better investor education in increasingly interconnected global capital markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a revealing report, InGovern has uncovered the strategies employed by certain foreign short-sellers. These entities make substantial gains by affecting market dynamics, particularly focusing on specific companies, yet sidestep Indian regulatory oversight.

The report's backdrop includes Viceroy Research's damning portrayal of Vedanta Resources, sparking discussions on the legitimacy and impact of such foreign interventions on Indian markets. Meanwhile, regulatory bodies like SEBI are left grappling with limited enforcement options against these global players.

InGovern's findings advocate for enhanced safeguards, featuring improved disclosure norms and regulatory cooperation internationally. The call to action emphasizes protecting market integrity as financial landscapes become more entangled across borders.

