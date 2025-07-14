Controversy as UNESCO Recognizes Maratha Forts Amidst Political Discord

In a fresh political row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of turning the inclusion of 12 forts linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj into a political spectacle. She contends the BJP should have coordinated a united front with other political parties in celebrating this significant acknowledgment by UNESCO.

Chaturvedi lamented that while the UNESCO recognition is a source of pride for both Maharashtra and India, the ruling party failed to issue a joint celebration. She argued that this collective achievement of Maratha bravery should have avoided politicization and suggested the BJP is unjustly claiming credit.

The controversial accolade came following a rigorous eighteen-month reviewing process culminating in UNESCO's acknowledgment at its Paris headquarters. Maharashtra leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, together with the Mahayuti alliance, publicly celebrated the listing which marks India's 44th World Heritage Site.