Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: College Principal Arrested in Harassment Case Leading to Self-immolation

Fakir Mohan College's suspended principal, Dilip Ghose, has been arrested in connection with a student's self-immolation after alleged sexual harassment. The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the BJP government, with demands for accountability. The student remains in critical condition, prompting calls for systemic changes to ensure campus safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:44 IST
Outrage in Odisha: College Principal Arrested in Harassment Case Leading to Self-immolation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, the suspended principal of Fakir Mohan College, Dilip Ghose, has been detained by Odisha Police in a self-immolation case linked to alleged sexual harassment. A 20-year-old student ignited herself following the administration's neglect of her harassment complaints.

The incident has sparked public outrage and political backlash, with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lambasting the BJP government's track record on women's safety in the state. He pointed to a rise in sexual violence under BJP rule, questioning how women could hope for justice in such an environment.

Amid the furor, Balasore Police also arrested accused professor Samir Sahu. The victim, suffering extensive burns, remains critical in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, as doctors consult with specialists from AIIMS Delhi. Calls for systemic reforms and preventive measures in educational institutions amplify as this case unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025