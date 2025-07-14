Outrage in Odisha: College Principal Arrested in Harassment Case Leading to Self-immolation
Fakir Mohan College's suspended principal, Dilip Ghose, has been arrested in connection with a student's self-immolation after alleged sexual harassment. The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the BJP government, with demands for accountability. The student remains in critical condition, prompting calls for systemic changes to ensure campus safety.
In a shocking development, the suspended principal of Fakir Mohan College, Dilip Ghose, has been detained by Odisha Police in a self-immolation case linked to alleged sexual harassment. A 20-year-old student ignited herself following the administration's neglect of her harassment complaints.
The incident has sparked public outrage and political backlash, with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lambasting the BJP government's track record on women's safety in the state. He pointed to a rise in sexual violence under BJP rule, questioning how women could hope for justice in such an environment.
Amid the furor, Balasore Police also arrested accused professor Samir Sahu. The victim, suffering extensive burns, remains critical in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, as doctors consult with specialists from AIIMS Delhi. Calls for systemic reforms and preventive measures in educational institutions amplify as this case unfolds.
