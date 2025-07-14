Chianti Producers Seek New Markets Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Amid growing trade tensions, Italy's Chianti wine producers are urging for a revamped export strategy, targeting emerging markets in South America, Asia, and Africa. The call comes as a reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of hefty tariffs on European imports.

Currently, Italy is the leading exporter of wine to the U.S., but uncertainty over trade policies has prompted producers to seek stability elsewhere. According to Giovanni Busi, president of Consorzio Vino Chianti, this shift offers a chance to explore new opportunities in Brazil, Argentina, and Asia.

While U.S. tariffs loom, markets in Canada and Southeast Asia are gaining attention. Industry leaders like Matteo Lunelli of Gruppo Lunelli recognize the potential in Japan and the Middle East, underscoring a broader strategy to minimize risks from U.S. trade policies.