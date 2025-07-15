NHAI Suspends Toll on Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway for Urgent Repairs

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has temporarily halted toll collection on a crucial 28.71 km segment of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. This decision is due to essential repair work on the stretch, part of the Sanchore-Santalpur section, developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana. The toll suspension started on July 15 at 8:00 AM and will persist until repair completion. This move is intended to ensure commuter safety and convenience.

This 125 km corridor from Sanchore, Rajasthan, to Santalpur in Gujarat's Patan is vital for enhancing inter-state connectivity across India's north and east. The expressway plays a strategic role in improving access to major ports, bolstering international trade logistics, and reducing freight travel times.

Earlier, on July 7, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called for priority repairs on highways and roads damaged by monsoon rains, as per the Chief Minister's Office. In a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, Patel emphasized the importance of prompt road repairs, even during ongoing rainfall, to ensure uninterrupted public transportation. Patel also insisted on holding contractors responsible for defects during the Defect Liability Period and maintaining high standards for repair and construction work.