Left Menu

NHAI Suspends Toll on Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway for Urgent Repairs

The NHAI has temporarily ceased toll collection on a key section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway to facilitate urgent repairs. This corridor is vital for enhancing inter-state connectivity and trade logistics. Meanwhile, Gujarat's CM has directed immediate repairs for monsoon-damaged road networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:37 IST
NHAI Suspends Toll on Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway for Urgent Repairs
Toll collection suspended on 28 km stretch of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has temporarily halted toll collection on a crucial 28.71 km segment of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. This decision is due to essential repair work on the stretch, part of the Sanchore-Santalpur section, developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana. The toll suspension started on July 15 at 8:00 AM and will persist until repair completion. This move is intended to ensure commuter safety and convenience.

This 125 km corridor from Sanchore, Rajasthan, to Santalpur in Gujarat's Patan is vital for enhancing inter-state connectivity across India's north and east. The expressway plays a strategic role in improving access to major ports, bolstering international trade logistics, and reducing freight travel times.

Earlier, on July 7, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called for priority repairs on highways and roads damaged by monsoon rains, as per the Chief Minister's Office. In a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, Patel emphasized the importance of prompt road repairs, even during ongoing rainfall, to ensure uninterrupted public transportation. Patel also insisted on holding contractors responsible for defects during the Defect Liability Period and maintaining high standards for repair and construction work.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025