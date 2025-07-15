United Opposition Calls for Odisha Bandh Over Student's Tragic Death

Eight Opposition parties, including Congress, have called for an 'Odisha Bandh' on July 17 following the tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Balasore. The parties demand the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial probe. CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi confirmed the united protest action.

The student, who was enrolled at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, succumbed to injuries after attempting self-immolation. Allegedly, she faced prolonged sexual harassment from her college's Head of Department. Despite reaching out to multiple authorities, including local MPs and the Higher Education Minister, her pleas went unheard.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, terming the incident an 'organised murder'. He accused the party of failing to protect the victim and labeled her death a result of systemic shortcomings. Protests erupted outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with Congress workers demanding justice before being detained by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)