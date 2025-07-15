Left Menu

United Opposition Calls for Odisha Bandh Over Student's Tragic Death

Eight political parties, led by Congress, announced a statewide shutdown in Odisha on July 17, demanding the resignation of the Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation into the death of a 20-year-old student. The incident, allegedly due to prolonged harassment, has sparked widespread outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:57 IST
United Opposition Calls for Odisha Bandh Over Student's Tragic Death
Leaders of the Opposition parties in Odisha declare 'Odisha Bandh' on July 17 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Opposition parties, including Congress, have called for an 'Odisha Bandh' on July 17 following the tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Balasore. The parties demand the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial probe. CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi confirmed the united protest action.

The student, who was enrolled at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, succumbed to injuries after attempting self-immolation. Allegedly, she faced prolonged sexual harassment from her college's Head of Department. Despite reaching out to multiple authorities, including local MPs and the Higher Education Minister, her pleas went unheard.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, terming the incident an 'organised murder'. He accused the party of failing to protect the victim and labeled her death a result of systemic shortcomings. Protests erupted outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with Congress workers demanding justice before being detained by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025