Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Tragic Death Sparks Demand for Justice

The NSUI is demanding justice for Soumyashree, a student from Fakir Mohan College, Balasore, who self-immolated due to sexual harassment and institutional neglect. They accuse college authorities and the Odisha Government of apathy and call for immediate action against the accused and accountability from involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:36 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Tragic Death Sparks Demand for Justice
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has called for justice following the tragic death of Soumyashree, a 20-year-old student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha. Soumyashree reportedly self-immolated after facing months of sexual harassment by her Head of Department, compounded by institutional silence.

In an official statement, the NSUI accused the college administration and Odisha Government of negligence, alleging a systemic failure to protect Soumyashree. The statement also criticized BJP-backed authorities and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their indifference and attempts to shift blame in the wake of this tragedy.

Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das announced a statewide bandh to demand resignations from key political figures. This incident underscores deeper issues of institutional apathy and calls for urgent reforms in addressing sexual harassment claims within academic environments.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025