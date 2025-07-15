Outrage in Odisha: Tragic Death Sparks Demand for Justice

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has called for justice following the tragic death of Soumyashree, a 20-year-old student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha. Soumyashree reportedly self-immolated after facing months of sexual harassment by her Head of Department, compounded by institutional silence.

In an official statement, the NSUI accused the college administration and Odisha Government of negligence, alleging a systemic failure to protect Soumyashree. The statement also criticized BJP-backed authorities and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their indifference and attempts to shift blame in the wake of this tragedy.

Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das announced a statewide bandh to demand resignations from key political figures. This incident underscores deeper issues of institutional apathy and calls for urgent reforms in addressing sexual harassment claims within academic environments.