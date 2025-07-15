India's Health Ministry Launches Initiative to Combat Obesity

The Union Health Ministry of India has announced a significant initiative aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles to combat the increasing incidence of obesity and related Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and heart disease. In a letter from Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, the ministry proposed the installation of informational boards displaying the oil and sugar content in popular snacks at schools, offices, and public institutions.

The boards, set to be installed in common areas such as cafeterias and lobbies, will serve as visual prompts to encourage healthier dietary habits, highlighting the hidden fats and sugars present in everyday foods. This move comes in response to concerning statistics from the National Family Health Survey (2019-21) indicating a rise in obesity, with projections suggesting an increase in overweight adults from 18 crore in 2021 to 44.9 crore by 2050.

This initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lifestyle changes to combat obesity, as reiterated during the National Games Opening Ceremony in January 2025. The Health Ministry underscores the importance of reducing oil and sugar consumption as part of its flagship National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, aiming to counter the economic and health burdens posed by obesity.

(With inputs from agencies.)