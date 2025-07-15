Left Menu

India's Health Ministry Launches Initiative to Combat Obesity

The Union Health Ministry has proposed displaying oil and sugar content boards in schools, offices, and public spaces to combat obesity. The initiative aims to promote healthier dietary habits, addressing rising obesity rates among adults and children, and supporting the Prime Minister's call for lifestyle changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:28 IST
India's Health Ministry Launches Initiative to Combat Obesity
Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, Punya Salila Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry of India has announced a significant initiative aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles to combat the increasing incidence of obesity and related Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and heart disease. In a letter from Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, the ministry proposed the installation of informational boards displaying the oil and sugar content in popular snacks at schools, offices, and public institutions.

The boards, set to be installed in common areas such as cafeterias and lobbies, will serve as visual prompts to encourage healthier dietary habits, highlighting the hidden fats and sugars present in everyday foods. This move comes in response to concerning statistics from the National Family Health Survey (2019-21) indicating a rise in obesity, with projections suggesting an increase in overweight adults from 18 crore in 2021 to 44.9 crore by 2050.

This initiative supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lifestyle changes to combat obesity, as reiterated during the National Games Opening Ceremony in January 2025. The Health Ministry underscores the importance of reducing oil and sugar consumption as part of its flagship National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, aiming to counter the economic and health burdens posed by obesity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025