Left Menu

GAIL signs pact to buy 1 million tonnes LNG from Vitol Asia

The government has set an ambitious target to increase the share of natural gas in the countrys primary energy mix from the current 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.Supporting this vision, Indias LNG regasification capacity has seen substantial growth, nearly doubling from 21 million tonnes per annum in 2014.While GAIL is Indias largest natural gas transmission and distribution company, Vitol is a trader in energy and commodities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:54 IST
GAIL signs pact to buy 1 million tonnes LNG from Vitol Asia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd has signed a gas sales and purchase agreement (GSPA) to buy 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd for 10 years starting 2026.

The GSPA follows a binding term sheet signed in January 2024, GAIL said in a statement.

''Under the agreement, Vitol will deliver LNG to GAIL from its global LNG portfolio,'' it said.

Speaking on the occasion, GAIL Director (Marketing) Sanjay Kumar said the company is expanding its long-term LNG portfolio to meet demand growth. ''We are pleased to partner with Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, and this agreement represents a key milestone in reinforcing GAIL's capability to reliably serve its diverse and evolving customer base.'' Jay Ng, Chief Financial Officer, Vitol Asia and Executive Committee member, said the growing Indian market is core to Vitol's strategy and its diversified portfolio enables it to offer India a stable supply of cleaner and competitive energy.

India emerged as the world's fourth-largest LNG importer in 2024, with demand expected to rise steadily over the next decade. The government has set an ambitious target to increase the share of natural gas in the country's primary energy mix from the current 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

Supporting this vision, India's LNG regasification capacity has seen substantial growth, nearly doubling from 21 million tonnes per annum in 2014.

While GAIL is India's largest natural gas transmission and distribution company, Vitol is a trader in energy and commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025