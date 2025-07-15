India achieves 50% renewable energy target 5 years ahead of deadline, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday visited IIT Bombay and praised India's early achievement of a key clean energy target, stating that the country had met its 50 per cent renewable energy capacity goal well ahead of the 2030 deadline. Speaking to mediapersons after the visit, Joshi said, "We have achieved 50 per cent of total installed energy capacity, 50 per cent by renewable energy. It has happened only yesterday that we were supposed to achieve it by 2030."

Joshi highlighted India's global leadership in renewable energy, attributing the achievement to the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In Renewable Energy, under the leadership of PM Modi, India is also leading the world," he said.

The minister also appreciated the role of IIT Bombay in energy research and innovation. He stated that the government was investing heavily in research to address key challenges in the energy sector. "The Indian government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is giving a lot of money for research. How to increase productivity along with grid stability, this is PM Modi's concern and he is working for it, we are working for it," Joshi added.

Furthermore, explaining the reason behind his visit, the minister said, "That is why I came to IIT Bombay. It has done a very good job. I congratulate the entire team. I'm happy that funds have been well utilised for the research and development." Recalling the Prime Minister's earlier promise, he said, "In the non-conventional, the Prime Minister had promised the country that we will achieve 50 per cent by 2030, which has been achieved. Now we are marching well ahead of the time."

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, attended the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 as Chief Guest and delivered the Keynote Address. The event, hosted by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), took place today in Mumbai. (ANI)

