Unexpected Surge: Global Merchandise Trade Defies Forecasts

The World Trade Organization has reported a surprising increase in global merchandise trade for the first quarter of 2025, defeating prior forecasts with a 3.6% rise from the previous quarter and a 5.3% increase year-on-year.

This growth was largely spurred by a rise in North American imports in anticipation of impending higher tariffs in the United States, according to the WTO report released on Tuesday.

Despite this unexpected surge, WTO economists warn of a likely deceleration later in the year as higher tariffs and fully stocked inventories could suppress import demand significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)