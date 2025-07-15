Left Menu

Unexpected Surge: Global Merchandise Trade Defies Forecasts

The World Trade Organization reports an unexpected 3.6% quarterly and 5.3% yearly growth in global merchandise trade in early 2025, driven by increased North American imports. However, experts anticipate a slowdown due to higher tariffs and overflowing inventories, potentially curbing future trade demand.

Geneva | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:59 IST
The World Trade Organization has reported a surprising increase in global merchandise trade for the first quarter of 2025, defeating prior forecasts with a 3.6% rise from the previous quarter and a 5.3% increase year-on-year.

This growth was largely spurred by a rise in North American imports in anticipation of impending higher tariffs in the United States, according to the WTO report released on Tuesday.

Despite this unexpected surge, WTO economists warn of a likely deceleration later in the year as higher tariffs and fully stocked inventories could suppress import demand significantly.

