Weather Woes Threaten Ghana's Cocoa Production

Production of cocoa in Ghana faces challenges as the country's cocoa regulator highlights the impact of increased disease pressures brought on by extended rainfall and lack of sunlight. These adverse weather conditions have led to calls from farmers for government intervention to mitigate damage.

Ghana, holding the rank of the world's second-largest cocoa producer, is confronting a slump in yields attributed to climatic issues, diseases, and illegal gold mining. Last week, farmer associations reported that lower temperatures and excessive rainfall are reducing yields and heightening the risk of diseases such as black pod.

To address these challenges, COCOBOD has accelerated its mass spraying and disease control efforts. Preliminary assessments indicate a possible decline in production, with fungicide distribution slated for completion before peak harvest to curtail losses, as COCOBOD data foresees missing output targets for the 2024/2025 season.

