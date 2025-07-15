Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Tackles Youth Drug Addiction with 'Drug se doori, hai jaroori' Campaign

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has launched a state campaign to combat the growing problem of drug addiction among youths. The initiative, termed 'Drug se doori, hai jaroori', aims to awaken societal awareness about drug abuse's adverse effects. Various stakeholders will mobilize to support the campaign.

In response to the rising tide of drug addiction among youths, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged government efforts to combat this growing crisis. The state is launching the 'Drug se doori, hai jaroori' campaign to tackle this pressing issue.

Yadav, in a heartfelt appeal, encouraged the community to support the initiative, which seeks to curb addiction and spark societal awareness on the dangers of drug abuse. Describing addiction as a social evil, he pointed out its destructive impact on families and society at large.

The campaign will engage various stakeholders, including government departments, NGOs, and educational institutions, to spread awareness through diverse media channels and community events over a 16-day period.

