Tensions Soar: Iran's Missile Campaign and Qatar's Rejection
Qatar firmly rejects Iran's assertion that its attacks target only US interests. Tensions rise as Iran continues missile strikes, impacting residential areas and critical infrastructure. US and Israeli interception efforts reduce missile attacks, while Turkey protests a missile interception near its airspace. The international community remains on alert.
In a decisive response, Qatar has rejected claims by Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, asserting that Iran exclusively targeted US interests with its recent attacks. According to Qatar's foreign ministry, vital infrastructure and residential zones have also been affected, including areas near the main airport and gas facilities.
This exchange marks the first direct interaction between Iran and Qatar since hostilities began. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz revealed that Iran's offensive was initially slated for 2026 but was expedited due to internal and international developments.
As tensions escalate, the US reports a significant decline in Iranian missile and drone attacks, down 86% and 73% respectively. In a related move, Turkey summoned Iran's ambassador after a ballistic missile was intercepted before breaching its airspace, signaling growing regional unease.
