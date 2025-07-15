Blackstone's Bold $25 Billion Investment in Pennsylvania: Fueling AI with Co-Located Data Centers

Blackstone has announced an ambitious $25 billion investment venture aimed at developing data centers and power plants across Pennsylvania. The announcement was made by President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray during the Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh.

Blackstone has identified multiple sites for these energy-intensive data centers and plans to collaborate with an electric utility company to construct natural gas power generation facilities. The underlying aim is to address the rising power demands driven by technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence.

At the core of Blackstone's strategy is the concept of co-location, where data centers are positioned directly at power plant sites. This approach is expected to alleviate prolonged wait times caused by supply chain constraints and permitting issues, streamlining the expansion of AI technologies.

