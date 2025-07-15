Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case: Court Sets Next Hearing Date
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received bail from a Lucknow court in a defamation case linked to his alleged remarks about Indian Army personnel. His counsel justified his earlier absences due to responsibilities in Parliament. The case will proceed with the next hearing set for August 13, 2025.
In a recent court proceeding, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was granted bail by an MP-MLA court in Lucknow. The bail relates to a defamation case stemming from Gandhi's alleged remarks concerning Indian Army personnel, uttered during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.
Rahul Gandhi, represented by counsel Mohd Yasir Abbasi, appeared before the court, where a bail application was submitted and accepted, conditional on two sureties of Rs 20,000 each. Addressing questions regarding Gandhi's previous absences at hearings, Abbasi explained that they had provided the court with valid reasons linked to Gandhi's duties as the Leader of Opposition.
The defamation case involves accusations that Gandhi's comments insulted Indian Army soldiers, potentially harming their morale. As the court takes cognizance of the complaint, Gandhi has been summoned as an accused. The case will continue with the next hearing scheduled for August 13, 2025.
