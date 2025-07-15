Left Menu

Malawi Explores India's Pioneering Battery Storage Systems for Clean Energy Future

Malawi's Energy Minister, Ibrahim Matola, visited Delhi's Kilokari Battery Energy Storage System to explore clean energy storage solutions. The aim is to replicate India's successful BESS deployment in Malawi, fostering South-South collaborations for an inclusive, sustainable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:52 IST
Malawi Explores India's Pioneering Battery Storage Systems for Clean Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malawi's Energy Minister, Ibrahim Matola, embarked on a visit to Delhi's groundbreaking Kilokari Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project on Tuesday. Heralded as the largest of its kind in South Asia, the facility offers potential insights for similar projects in Malawi.

In addition to exploring the ambitious Kilokari site, the Malawi delegation engaged with the India office of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). Minister Matola affirmed the visit as instrumental in adopting best practices for urban energy reforms, storage solutions, and clean energy initiatives that could be mirrored back home.

Matola highlighted the critical need for 'radical collaboration' in tackling diverse climate challenges across the Global South, emphasizing the essential nature of tailored climate strategies. Echoing this sentiment, Maxwell Mulimakwenda from Malawi's Electricity Supply Corporation praised India's strides in the clean energy sector, noting the mutual benefits of shared insights through the GEAPP BESS Consortium.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025