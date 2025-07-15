Malawi Explores India's Pioneering Battery Storage Systems for Clean Energy Future

Malawi's Energy Minister, Ibrahim Matola, embarked on a visit to Delhi's groundbreaking Kilokari Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project on Tuesday. Heralded as the largest of its kind in South Asia, the facility offers potential insights for similar projects in Malawi.

In addition to exploring the ambitious Kilokari site, the Malawi delegation engaged with the India office of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). Minister Matola affirmed the visit as instrumental in adopting best practices for urban energy reforms, storage solutions, and clean energy initiatives that could be mirrored back home.

Matola highlighted the critical need for 'radical collaboration' in tackling diverse climate challenges across the Global South, emphasizing the essential nature of tailored climate strategies. Echoing this sentiment, Maxwell Mulimakwenda from Malawi's Electricity Supply Corporation praised India's strides in the clean energy sector, noting the mutual benefits of shared insights through the GEAPP BESS Consortium.