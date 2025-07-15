Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Answers on QR Code Mandate for Kanwar Yatra

The Supreme Court questioned Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over a controversial QR code mandate for shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route. The mandate's legality, allegedly infringing on fundamental rights, is challenged in a plea. The court has posted the matter for hearing next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:13 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Answers on QR Code Mandate for Kanwar Yatra
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state governments regarding a plea challenging the requirement for shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR codes. These codes, when scanned, reveal the shop owner's identity. Uttar Pradesh had initiated this order earlier this year, which was subsequently adopted by Uttarakhand.

The plea contends that the mandate infringes on the fundamental rights of citizens by facilitating discriminatory profiling. It also references a previous stay by the Supreme Court on a similar mandate issued by Uttar Pradesh last year. The petition urges the court to demand an explanation from the authorities on how this directive does not violate constitutional protections, including the interim stay previously ordered.

The petition also suggests limiting mandates to conventional licensing requirements and eliminating ambiguous directives that necessitate the disclosure of vendor identities. Post-submission, the court scheduled the continuation of the hearing to next week. Meanwhile, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, local police arrested two Kanwariyas following a violent incident involving vandalism after a dispute with a shopkeeper, according to Superintendent Pankaj Gairola.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025