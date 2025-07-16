Iran's Preconditions for U.S. Nuclear Talks
Iran's parliament demands fulfillment of certain unspecified preconditions before resuming nuclear negotiations with the United States, according to a report by the Iranian Students' News Agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:42 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's parliament has issued a statement insisting that the country should not restart nuclear talks with the United States until specific preconditions are met. This declaration was released on Wednesday through the Iranian Students' News Agency.
The statement, however, did not elaborate on what these preconditions entail, leaving the situation open to speculation.
The lack of clarity surrounding these conditions adds another layer of complexity to the already tense diplomatic relations between Iran and the U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Quad Diplomacy: Amid Rising Tensions, US Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Alliances
Pakistan Assumes UNSC Presidency: A New Chapter in Global Diplomacy
UN Leaders and WHO Botswana Unite to Bolster Health, Diplomacy, and Equity
This is not the era of war; problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.
Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A New Era in Energy and Diplomacy