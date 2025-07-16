Left Menu

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Challenges ECI's Voter Revision in Bihar

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, questioning its authority over citizenship verification. He warns against hasty electoral roll revisions ahead of state elections. The party disputes allegations and declines joining the INDIA bloc, advocating for representation of marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:59 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to avoid rushing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the election-bound state of Bihar. He urged the ECI to provide contact information for Booth Level Officers, suggesting party members would seek clarity on alleged foreign voters.

Owaisi underscored that the Supreme Court mandated the ECI to consider documents such as Aadhaar, EPIC, and ration cards for voter registration. Criticizing the ongoing SIR, he claimed it represented an 'NRC through the back door' approach, questioning the ECI's authority to determine citizenship ahead of elections.

Reiterating demands for transparency, Owaisi inquired about past SIR results, especially the identification of foreign nationals. Dismissing the possibility of joining the INDIA bloc, he emphasized the BJP-led NDA's political power while advocating for marginalized voices in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

