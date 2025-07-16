Tether's Strategic Entry into Global Commodities with Stablecoin Innovation
Tether, a leading digital assets company, has acquired a significant stake in Adecoagro to integrate its stablecoin into global commodities trade. This move aims to reduce cross-border payment times and costs. The company plans to explore tokenization of commodities and leverage renewable energy for bitcoin mining.
Tether, the world's most prominent digital assets firm, is making a bold move into the global commodities market with its recent acquisition of a major South American agricultural company. The deal, valued at roughly $600 million, involves purchasing a 70% stake in New York-listed Adecoagro.
With this acquisition, Tether aims to revolutionize commodities trading by embedding its stablecoin, USDT, into the core of the market, offering lightning-fast cross-border payments. Tether's strategic investment marks a significant shift as the cryptocurrency sector expands into physical assets and traditional business domains.
Further plans include harnessing renewable energy produced by Adecoagro for bitcoin mining operations and potentially tokenizing commodities like sugar and corn, although no immediate plans for such tokens have been announced. Tether's approach signals a growing intersection between digital finance and tangible trade assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan Stands Firm: Protecting its Agriculture Amid U.S. Rice Tensions
Japan Holds Firm: No Sacrifice for Agriculture in U.S. Trade Talks
EIB and CaixaBank Partner on €900M Boost for Spanish SMEs and Agriculture
UPDATE 1-Drought in Russia's Rostov not seen affecting total crop forecast, agriculture ministry says
Machine learning boosts solar radiation forecasting for Amazonian agriculture