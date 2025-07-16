Left Menu

Gujarat Authorities Close Unsafe Bridges Amid Inspection Drive

Authorities in Gujarat have shut down five bridges in the Narmada canal network after they were deemed dangerous for vehicles, while heavy vehicles are restricted from four others. A comprehensive inspection is ongoing to ensure the safety and longevity of the infrastructure following damage from heavy rains.

  Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gujarat have shut down five bridges across the Narmada canal network due to safety concerns highlighted during an ongoing inspection, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Apart from these closures, restrictions have been imposed on heavy vehicles using four additional canal bridges. Meanwhile, immediate repairs are to be conducted on 36 more bridges, as per instructions issued to the relevant district administrations.

This state-wide operation, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, comes in the wake of substantial damage caused by heavy rains. The state government, through Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited, has conducted a thorough inspection of the 2,110 bridges supporting the vast canal network, aiming to prevent further incidents and enhance the infrastructure's durability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

