Aerospace Industry Tug-of-War: Karnataka vs. Andhra Pradesh

In a competitive race to woo aerospace investors, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments are at loggerheads. Andhra Pradesh's minister, Nara Lokesh, is aggressively pitching his state's attractive aerospace policies, promising substantial incentives and over 8,000 acres of land ready for immediate use, seeking to draw projects away from neighboring states, including Karnataka.

However, senior Congress MLA TB Jayachandra has suggested Tumkuru as a feasible option within Karnataka. He highlighted the availability of more than 20,000 acres at the Vasantnarasapura Industrial Area as an alternative after proposals were dropped due to farmer protests. Jayachandra encourages investors to consider Tumkuru, citing its infrastructure advantages.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parmeshwara has assured that Karnataka will strive to retain investors. Emphasizing that alternative land options would be explored, Parameshwara insists on keeping investments within the state, despite Andhra Pradesh's enticing offers. Karnataka recently decided to halt the acquisition of farmland in Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport, sparking this regional competitiveness.

