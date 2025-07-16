Congress Set to Sweep Assam Elections, Claims Rahul Gandhi

In a fiery rally at Chhaygaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi predicted a decisive win for his party in next year's Assam assembly polls, criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as overly ambitious. Gandhi cited a renewed Congress strategy under MP Gaurav Gogoi's leadership as the driving force behind expected electoral success.

Amidst accusations of corruption, Gandhi labeled Sarma India's "most corrupt Chief Minister" and promised accountability. He further criticized the BJP for alleged malpractice in Maharashtra's assembly elections, pointing out suspicious voter list discrepancies and Election Commission non-compliance, urging vigilance among the electorate.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi's sentiments, while Gaurav Gogoi vowed to champion justice for Assam's citizens under perceived misrule by the BJP. He accused the Sarma government of land seizures and highlighted Congress' commitment to protecting citizens' rights and dignity.