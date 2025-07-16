Left Menu

Congress Set to Sweep Assam Elections, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi confidently predicts Congress' victory in Assam's upcoming assembly elections while criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the BJP of electoral malpractice. Highlights include the introduction of a new Congress team led by Gaurav Gogoi and allegations against the BJP and Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:16 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery rally at Chhaygaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi predicted a decisive win for his party in next year's Assam assembly polls, criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as overly ambitious. Gandhi cited a renewed Congress strategy under MP Gaurav Gogoi's leadership as the driving force behind expected electoral success.

Amidst accusations of corruption, Gandhi labeled Sarma India's "most corrupt Chief Minister" and promised accountability. He further criticized the BJP for alleged malpractice in Maharashtra's assembly elections, pointing out suspicious voter list discrepancies and Election Commission non-compliance, urging vigilance among the electorate.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi's sentiments, while Gaurav Gogoi vowed to champion justice for Assam's citizens under perceived misrule by the BJP. He accused the Sarma government of land seizures and highlighted Congress' commitment to protecting citizens' rights and dignity.

