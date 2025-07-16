Odisha Congress Demands Justice in Balasore Student Tragedy

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has issued a stern warning over the handling of the Balasore student self-immolation case, demanding swift action. Das stated that if authorities fail to act by the next day, the movement will escalate significantly. "We cannot remain passive; this demands an urgent response," he asserted.

Highlighting the victim's fight for justice over six months, Das criticized the lack of attention given to her complaints. He revealed that Congress and seven opposition parties have organized a bandh in solidarity. Prominent leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern after speaking with the victim's father, likening the incident to a 'systematic murder' rather than suicide.

Targeting the BJP, Das lamented the contradiction in their stance on women's issues. Despite the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, Das condemned the silence over this case, labeling it as hypocrisy. The victim, a 20-year-old student, tragically resorted to self-immolation after enduring sexual harassment, claims that went unaddressed, culminating in her death confirmed by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)