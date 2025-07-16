Left Menu

China's Electricity Load Soars Amid Sweltering Heat

China's national electricity load hit over 1.5 billion kilowatts, marking a historic high due to extreme heat. This is the third record set this month and follows 36 provincial record-breaks. Temperatures in some regions reached 42C, stressing the country's power grid.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:30 IST
China's electricity demand surged to an unprecedented high of over 1.5 billion kilowatts, driven by severe heatwaves sweeping across vast regions of the country. This milestone, reported by the National Energy Administration, indicates the toll of extreme weather on national infrastructure.

July has witnessed three record-setting peaks in electricity load, according to the NEA. Additionally, since the start of this summer, provincial records have toppled 36 times, underscoring the widespread impact of the relentless heat.

Temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius have gripped central and northwestern China, particularly in the provinces of Hubei and Shaanxi, where local records of 42C were set. The intense heat poses a formidable challenge to maintain stability in the nation's power grid.

