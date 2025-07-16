Tragic End: Student's Last Note Unveils Financial Struggles

In a tragic turn, a 17-year-old student in Gurugram, originally from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, reportedly died by suicide at his residence, as confirmed by police sources on Wednesday.

The young man, who had just completed his 12th standard and was preparing for college, left a suicide note. He cited financial pressures as the reason behind his drastic decision and urged his parents to care for themselves and ensure his sister marries according to her wishes.

When his older sister returned home around 7 PM on Tuesday, she found the door locked and, peering through a window, saw her brother's lifeless body. Despite immediate medical intervention, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The local police, who discovered the suicide note, are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.