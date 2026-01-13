Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Cultural Extravaganza: The 30th Uttarayani Fair

The 30th Uttarayani fair in Bareilly celebrates Uttarakhand's vibrant folk culture with traditional arts, cuisine, and heritage. Without an inaugural visit from the Chief Minister, the event proceeds with performances and a colorful procession. The fair is open to the public with free entry from January 13 to 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 30th Uttarayani Fair has illuminated Bareilly with the vibrant folk culture of Uttarakhand, drawing attention to the state's traditional arts, cuisine, and heritage. Hosted by Uttarayani Jan Kalyan Samiti, the event offers a rich tapestry of folk dances, music, attire, and food over three days.

Though the inaugural visit by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was unexpectedly canceled, the fair began with a bang as Bareilly Mayor Dr. Umesh Gautam launched a procession of color and tradition through the city streets. Artistes adorned in traditional attire and accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of 'dhol' and 'damau' gathered large crowds en route to the fairground.

Despite challenges, event organizers assured the public that the fair would proceed as scheduled from January 13 to 15, with free entry from 10 am to 8 pm daily. The festivities shine a spotlight on the cultural treasures of Uttarakhand, as six government-sponsored troupes showcase mesmerizing performances throughout the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

