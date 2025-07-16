Left Menu

Golden Jubilee Marks New Dawn: NIH Inaugurates 400-Seat UG Boys' Hostel

At NIH's 50th-anniversary celebration, a 400-seat boys' hostel was inaugurated by Minister Prataprao Jadhav, emphasizing the institute's excellence and infrastructure expansion. NIH is hailed for its contributions to affordable healthcare and homoeopathy research, marking a milestone as it advances toward global recognition.

MoS Prataprao Jadhav, Ministry of Ayush inaugurates '400 seated UG Boys' Hostel at National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) in Kolkata marked its Golden Jubilee with the inauguration of a new 400-seater undergraduate boys' hostel. The ceremony, held on Wednesday, was attended by key officials including Minister of State for Ayush and Health, Prataprao Jadhav. Minister Sukanta Majumdar and MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato were also present, highlighting the event's significance.

In his address, Minister Jadhav celebrated NIH's 50-year journey as a testament to service and excellence. He urged the timely completion of infrastructure projects to enhance academic and patient care needs. He also called for an alumni room on campus to enrich the homoeopathy system with their expertise.

Minister Majumdar acknowledged NIH's pivotal role in healthcare education and emphasized its contribution to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' Highlighting NIH's service to diverse regions, he lauded its affordable care and interdisciplinary research, urging for global recognition of its achievements.

