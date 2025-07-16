CBI Cracks Down on Cybercrime Networks: Operation Chakra-V Makes Waves

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), under its ambitious Operation Chakra-V, intensified its efforts to combat cybercrime and digital arrest scams through comprehensive searches in seven states, including Delhi, Bihar, and Kerala. This large-scale operation, conducted on July 16, led to the seizure of crucial evidence such as mobile devices and financial documents, the agency announced in its statement.

Notably, the operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals suspected of managing mule bank accounts, which are critical in laundering the proceeds of cyber frauds. Earlier, on June 25, the CBI had pressed charges against 37 individuals under various legal statutes, alleging their involvement in facilitating cybercrime by operating illicit bank accounts.

Following earlier searches in June 2025, resulting in 10 arrests across different states, the CBI, armed with new intelligence, expanded its operations. These actions, aimed at neutralizing the cybercrime infrastructure, underscore the strategic importance of disrupting the financial mechanisms, unauthorized communication networks, and the human resource components that underpin cybercriminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)