Reviving Trust: Empowering the Ayush Sector for Sustainable Growth

An insightful industry session entitled 'Fostering Growth: SME Schemes and Opportunities for the Ayush Industry' was organized by the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and supported by the Rastriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth and the Ministry of AYUSH. The event, according to an official release, was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, S.C.L. DAS of the Ministry of MSME, and Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser to the Ministry of Ayush.

Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya underscored the significance of MSMEs in driving growth within the Ayush sector. Anuja Bapat, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of MSME, provided an outline of government schemes aimed at nurturing Ayush-focused enterprises. In parallel, Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO of the National Medicinal Plants Board, explored the lucrative potential of Sea Buckthorn. Ritu Sain, Investment Commissioner of Chhattisgarh, highlighted promising state-level investment avenues in the Ayush industry.

Secretaries Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and SCL Das both emphasized the critical need to raise quality standards and scale operations in Ayush. The gathering reiterated the collective ambition to leverage MSME opportunities for fostering sustainable innovation. Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, speaking at a different event by the Indian Medical Association, heralded the trust exemplified by Dr. B.C. Roy in building a strong doctor-patient relationship—calling for its revival in today's healthcare landscape.

