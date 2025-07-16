Left Menu

Oil Strikes Halt Production in Iraqi Kurdistan

APIKUR, a consortium of eight oil companies in Iraqi Kurdistan, has announced that many member firms have halted production due to strikes on oilfields. The group is currently assessing the damage to production facilities in the semi-autonomous region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

APIKUR, an alliance of eight oil firms operating in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, reported a significant halt in production. Many of its member companies have decided to suspend operations following a series of strikes targeting local oilfields.

The strikes, which have raised concerns over stability in the region, have prompted APIKUR to initiate a thorough assessment of the impacted facilities' current state. The evaluation focuses on the damage inflicted to both production and other field infrastructures.

While the disruption underscores the volatile nature of operating in Iraqi Kurdistan, the oil consortium is actively working to understand the broader implications for the region's oil output and future restoration efforts.

