Political Clash in Assam: Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma Exchange Barbs

Rahul Gandhi's rally in Assam sparked a political feud, with allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gandhi claimed BJP's electoral misconduct, while Sarma countered, labeling Gandhi as corrupt. Congress aims to challenge BJP's rule, promising justice for Assam's citizens living under fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:31 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/X@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in Chhaygaon, Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and behaving like a 'king' rather than a public servant. Gandhi confidently asserted that the Congress party, under the leadership of MP Gaurav Gogoi, would triumph in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Gandhi criticized the BJP's conduct during Maharashtra's elections, claiming electoral malpractice and a lack of transparency from the Election Commission. He alleged the addition of one crore new voters and questioned the whereabouts of the voter list, expressing concerns about the alignment between the BJP and the Election Commission.

In response, Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed Gandhi's remarks, suggesting that repeated mentions of his name only boosted his political stature. Sarma, on social media, accused Gandhi of personal corruption associated with the National Herald case, questioning Gandhi's integrity. Meanwhile, the Congress party, led by Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, has vowed to confront the BJP's governance in Assam, advocating for the rights and dignity of people allegedly oppressed under what they describe as a 'regime of fear.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

