U.S. Congress to Tackle Puerto Rico's Financial Future

In a crucial move, the U.S. Congress is scheduled to deliberate on the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA). This discussion comes at a pivotal moment for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), which is grappling with a staggering $10 billion bankruptcy.

The resolution of this financial quagmire is essential to halt the continuation of fiscal irresponsibility that has plagued the authority for a decade. The dire financial situation necessitates immediate and effective solutions to restore economic stability.

Meanwhile, LUMA ENERGY has pledged to continue its operations in a fiscally responsible manner, ensuring quality service for its 1.5 million customers despite the ongoing financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)