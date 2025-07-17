BJP MLA Byrati Basavaraj Named in Shivaprakash Murder Case Amid Bengaluru Crime Surge

In a shocking development, BJP MLA Byrati Basavaraj has been named as the fifth accused in the murder case of Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shiva, who was reportedly attacked near Halasur Lake, Bengaluru. The fatal assault occurred as Shivaprakash, a known rowdy-sheeter, was standing outside his residence on Tuesday night. Assailants armed with sharp weapons arrived in a car and brutally killed the 40-year-old, who died on the spot.

The FIR was lodged by Vijayalakshmi, the mother of another notorious rowdy-sheeter, Shivakumar. She alleges that Byrati Basavaraj abetted the crime. Alongside the BJP MLA, the complaint names Jagadish, Vimal, Kiran, and Anil as key suspects. Joint Commissioner of Police (East Division), Ramesh Banoth, stated, "Shivaprakash was known for his criminal record, and preliminary investigations suggest a planned attack by assailants using a vehicle." An official investigation is currently underway, seeking clarity on the matter.

In a separate incident, Bengaluru City Police have apprehended three individuals, including two lecturers, on grave allegations of rape and blackmail of a student. The accused, identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and their associate Anup, became the subject of legal action after the victim's parents alerted the Karnataka State Women's Commission. This comes amid an increasing public outcry over the safety concerns, as law enforcement agencies strive to address the surging crime rates in Bengaluru.

