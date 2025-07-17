Safety First: IndiGo Flights Return Due to Technical Issues

Two IndiGo flights encountered technical issues this week, forcing one to return to Delhi and causing another to be diverted to Mumbai. Flight 6E 5118 bound for Imphal was compelled to turn back to Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after departure due to a minor technical snag.

The airline immediately conducted necessary checks on the aircraft, which resumed its journey after ensuring safety protocols were met. IndiGo expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, emphasizing the airline's priority on safety and security.

Meanwhile, flight 6E 6271 from Delhi to Goa had to detour to Mumbai as a precautionary step after a mid-air snag was detected. The plane landed safely, and maintenance is underway. IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft for passengers, stressing their focus on minimizing travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)