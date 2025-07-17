Left Menu

Safety First: IndiGo Flights Return Due to Technical Issues

Two IndiGo flights faced technical snags this week, leading one to return to Delhi and another to be diverted to Mumbai. Both aircraft landed safely, and passengers received assistance. The incidents highlight IndiGo's commitment to safety, though causing some travel disruptions for passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:10 IST
Safety First: IndiGo Flights Return Due to Technical Issues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two IndiGo flights encountered technical issues this week, forcing one to return to Delhi and causing another to be diverted to Mumbai. Flight 6E 5118 bound for Imphal was compelled to turn back to Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after departure due to a minor technical snag.

The airline immediately conducted necessary checks on the aircraft, which resumed its journey after ensuring safety protocols were met. IndiGo expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, emphasizing the airline's priority on safety and security.

Meanwhile, flight 6E 6271 from Delhi to Goa had to detour to Mumbai as a precautionary step after a mid-air snag was detected. The plane landed safely, and maintenance is underway. IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft for passengers, stressing their focus on minimizing travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025