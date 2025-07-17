Union Minister Addresses Rising Crime Rates in Bihar Amidst Recent Attacks

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, addressing the growing concerns over rising crime rates in Bihar, emphasized that incidents often arise from mutual disputes. He assured that such occurrences, though not uncommon worldwide, are met with prompt action, highlighting the swift arrest of perpetrators.

Singh's remarks came in response to a recent incident where Chandan Mishra, a parolee and known criminal, was shot by unidentified assailants, allegedly from a rival gang. Mishra has multiple murder charges against him and is currently hospitalized. Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma confirmed Mishra's ongoing treatment, while ADG Kundan Krishnan noted an increase in murder cases during the pre-monsoon months due to reduced agricultural activities.

Efforts to tackle crime were revealed by ADG Krishnan, who announced a new initiative to closely monitor identified former shooters and contract killers. This move aims to target the root of escalating violence. Recently, a separate crime case surfaced with the discovery of Shivam's body in Patna, adding to the urgent call for action against rising violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)