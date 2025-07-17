Allegations of Forced Conversion Stir Controversy in Karnataka
In Karnataka's Gadag district, a man accuses his wife and her family of forcing him into religious conversion post-marriage. The case has sparked widespread social media attention. However, authorities report no formal complaint has been lodged as investigations continue.
An accusation of forced religious conversion has emerged in Karnataka's Gadag district, where a man claims his wife and her family coerced him into converting to Islam after their marriage.
The couple, in a relationship for three years, married under the Special Marriage Act in 2024. However, tensions arose when, five months post-marriage, a second ceremony followed Islamic traditions, allegedly converting the man under pressure.
Despite the online attention, Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish noted no formal complaint has been filed. He stated that the man was called by police and denied any grievance, and further investigations are ongoing. Authorities await a formal complaint to proceed with an FIR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
