Octanom Tech: Transforming WealthTech with Innovative Solutions

Octanom Tech has been honored with the prestigious 'WealthTech of the Year' award at the Business World Festival of FinTech 2025, underscoring its leadership in the WealthTech space.

The company, renowned for transforming digital wealth management, offers innovative market-agnostic investment solutions through its platform, Hedged.in, catering to both novice and experienced investors in India.

This accolade marks a significant achievement for Founder and CEO Rahul Ghose, who expressed his commitment to making financial planning inclusive and accessible, emphasizing technology-driven solutions that empower investors regardless of market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)