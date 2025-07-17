Left Menu

India's Alternative Investment Surge: The Next Frontier in Asset Management

India's alternative investment market is set to expand rapidly as family offices, corporates, and institutional investors seek higher returns with lower risks. Industry leaders highlight the sector's potential as AIFs experience significant growth, offering lucrative opportunities, particularly in private debt markets, amid a favorable macroeconomic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:52 IST
India's alternative investment market is on the brink of unprecedented growth as family offices, corporates, and institutional investors are increasingly attracted to these instruments, which promise higher returns with lower risk compared to traditional equities, industry experts assert.

Speaking at a high-profile event organized by Venture Soul Partners and Spur Advisors, finance and strategy leaders emphasized the explosive global expansion of the sector. Key discussions focused on the private debt market, already valued at USD 2.5 trillion, and its potential to significantly outperform traditional investment avenues in India.

With more commitments pouring into Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), which grew by Rs 1.7 lakh crore year-on-year to Rs 13.5 lakh crore by March 2025, there's clearly a growing appetite for such funds. The sector is predicted to multiply tenfold by 2027, presenting substantial opportunities for investors willing to navigate the evolving landscape.

