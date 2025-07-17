Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Economic Data Fuels Optimism Amid Tariff Concerns
Wall Street prepares for a mixed opening as investors process new economic data and strong results from TSMC. While retail sales and jobless claims exceeded expectations, looming tariffs and uncertainty over Federal Reserve actions keep markets on edge. Chipmakers rise following TSMC's record profit and AI demand surge.
Wall Street is poised for a mixed start as investors weigh fresh economic data and Taiwan's TSMC's robust earnings, which have invigorated U.S. chipmakers.
Retail sales saw a surprising 0.6% increase in June, alongside better-than-expected jobless claims, while TSMC's report of a record quarterly profit on rising artificial intelligence demand boosted chip stocks.
Despite positive consumer activity, looming tariffs and potential Federal Reserve actions create uncertainty, leaving traders cautious as odds for a September rate cut increase amid ongoing tariff negotiations.
