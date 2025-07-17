Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Economic Data Fuels Optimism Amid Tariff Concerns

Wall Street is poised for a mixed start as investors weigh fresh economic data and Taiwan's TSMC's robust earnings, which have invigorated U.S. chipmakers.

Retail sales saw a surprising 0.6% increase in June, alongside better-than-expected jobless claims, while TSMC's report of a record quarterly profit on rising artificial intelligence demand boosted chip stocks.

Despite positive consumer activity, looming tariffs and potential Federal Reserve actions create uncertainty, leaving traders cautious as odds for a September rate cut increase amid ongoing tariff negotiations.